Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum in Yellow for $259.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $219.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as the lowest outright price we've seen for a this model in any condition. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $20.) Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum in White for $139.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $111.99. With free shipping, that's $24 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $68.) Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $181.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $145.59. With free shipping, that's $6 below last month's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for the V7 Motorhead in any condition. (It's $104 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum for $235.99. Coupon code "HOME20" knocks it to $195.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under last month's mention of a refurb and and the second lowest outright price we've seen. (It's also $64 under the lowest price we could find for another refurb.) Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 Trigger Max Handheld Vacuum for $119.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $95.99. With free shipping, that's $69 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, although we saw it for $8 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Power Plush Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum in Grey on Blue Violet for $50.36 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price today by $97. Buy Now
Bissell via eBay offers its refurbished Bissell PowerForce Bagged Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $34.99. Coupon code "JOYBISSELL" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last September and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $28 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Ending today, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4 Piece Outdoor Patio Set for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $143.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $33. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten cuts up to 60% off select styles. (Prices are as marked.) Plus coupon code "SAVE15" takes an extra 15% off. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Deal ends August 6. Shop Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "ALT15P" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago as lowest price we've seen for a new pair and the best deal today by $55, although most retailers charge $348 or more. Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $20. (It's also tied with the best outright price we've ever seen.) Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V7 Animal+ HEPA Cordless Vacuum in Iron for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $83. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum in Gray for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $34, although we saw it for $20 less in May. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Dyson Ball Allergy Extra Upright Vacuum for $219.99 with free shipping. That's $210 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was briefly $20 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
