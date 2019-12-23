Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dyson · 1 hr ago
Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Stick Vacuum w/ free Toolkit
$250 $450
free shipping

That's a total savings of up to $170 for this bundle. (Most retailers charge $345 or more for the vacuum alone.) Buy Now at Dyson

Tips
  • Click "add to basket" and then select the Toolkit of your choice on the next page. (The is offer requires auto-registering your purchase.)
Features
  • runtime of up to 40 minutes.
  • available in Yellow
  • 2 power modes
  • includes 5 cleaning tools/heads (not including free toolkit items)
  • Model: 21473001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Dyson Dyson
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register