eBay · 1 hr ago
Dyson V7 Mattress Handheld Vacuum
$100 $118
free shipping

That's $150 off list and the lowest we could find by $18. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE" gets this price.
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Features
  • cord-free
  • mini soft dusting brush
  • motorised mattress tool
  • combination and crevice tool
  • Model: 282804-01
    Published 1 hr ago
