Thanks to the $47.25 in Rakuten points, that's $47 under our mention from last week, $47 less than what you'd pay at Rakuten direct, and the best deal we've seen for this vacuum. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
Update: The price has dropped to $39.99. Buy Now at Amazon
Including the bonus tool savings, that's $235 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dyson
$150 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's a total savings of up to $405 for this bundle. (Most retailers charge this price for the vacuum alone.) Buy Now at Dyson
That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on over 70 vacuums, fans, lights and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $5 less than buying the bare tool. Buy Now at Home Depot
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's $76 less than buying a new pair elsewhere today. Buy Now at Rakuten
Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $25. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a $20 drop from our mention from last week and the best price we could find now by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $31 under our mention from last December, $201 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's the best price we could find by $9 and within $3 of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
All-time low and the price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
