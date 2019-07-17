Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
- cordless
- up to 20 minutes of use per full charge
- mini motorized tool, combination tool, crevice tool, extension hose, mini soft dusting brush, and stubborn dirt brush
- Model: 216861-01
Published 39 min ago
Walmart offers the 17.6-lb. Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $154 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find, by $67 although it was briefly $24 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
- lifetime washable HEPA filter
- instant-release telescopic wand that extends up to 15.7 feet
- selection of attachable tools
- Model: 221795-01
Stores America via Amazon offers the Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron / Red for $369.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $129. Buy Now
- This item is currently out of stock but can be ordered now for fulfillment on July 22 when it is expected to return.
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum for $249.99. Coupon code "JOY4DYSON" knocks it to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under last month's mention of a refurb and and the second lowest outright price we've seen. (It's also $60 under the lowest price we could find for another refurb; most stores charge $400 for a new unit.) Buy Now
- direct drive cleaning head
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- HEPA filtration
- Model: 229602-02
Stores America via Amazon offers the Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron / Red for $377.47 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $122, although we saw it for $57 less a month ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $374.99. Buy Now
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
Dyson via eBay takes an extra 20% off a selection of household appliances via coupon code "JOY4DYSON". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. $100 maximum discount.
- Max two redemptions per user.
Amazon offers the Bissell Steam Shot Hard Surface Cleaner in Light Green for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- high-pressure, chemical-free steam cleaner
- 1000-watt power rating
- 20-foot cord
- includes accessory nozzle, extension hose, flat scraping tool, grout brush, fabric steamer, window squeegee, angle concentrator, and detail brush
- Model: 39N7A / 39N71
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- several other retailers match this price
- 2-amp battery
- extension attachment
- floor nozzle
- crevice nozzle
- filter cloth vacuum filter
- Model: XLC02R1B
Allydrew via Amazon offers the Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum in Pig for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- It's also available in Cow for a buck more.
- Two AA batteries are required but not included.
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Dyson Outlet via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer in several colors (Iron/Fuchsia 3 pictured) for $274.99. Coupon code "JOY4DYSON" cuts that to $219.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our June mention of a refurb and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $179 what you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now
- Note: A 1-year Dyson warranty applies.
- motor located in the handle
- 3 speed settings & 4 heat settings
- removable filter
- 3 magnetic attachments
- measures air temperature 20 times every second to prevent heat damage
- Model: HD01
Walmart offers the Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Yellow for $299.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $19, although most sellers charge around $400. Buy Now
- whole-machine HEPA filtration
- self-adjusting cleaning head
- telescopic handle
- combination and stair tools
