Walmart · 39 mins ago
Dyson V6 Trigger Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum
$120 $200
free shipping

Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now

Features
  • cordless
  • up to 20 minutes of use per full charge
  • mini motorized tool, combination tool, crevice tool, extension hose, mini soft dusting brush, and stubborn dirt brush
  • Model: 216861-01
