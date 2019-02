Dyson offers its Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum in Blue bundled with three additional tools forwith. That's the lowest price we could find by $110, outside of the mention below. (For further comparison, we saw it without the extra tools for $6 less two days ago.) It includes a total of eight tools plus a docking station.Don't need the extra tools? Dyson via Rakuten offers it for $143.99 with free shipping via "HOME20."