New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$152 $500
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers the Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum in Blue for $189.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $348 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less last week. Buy Now
Details
Comments
Related Offers
New
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Canister Vacuum Cleaner
$160 $599
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Canister Vacuum for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, and $439 less than you'd pay for the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now
Features
- wand handle with full 360° articulation
- requires no filter washing or replacement
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Refurb Dyson V6 Trigger Max Handheld Vacuum
$88
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 Trigger Max Handheld Vacuum in Blue for $109.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $87.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $37 less than what you'd pay for it new.) Buy Now
Tips
- 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- up to 20 minutes of run-time per charge
Walmart · 2 days ago
Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum
$180 $240
free shipping
Walmart offers the 17.6-lb. Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $60. Buy Now
Features
- lifetime washable HEPA filter
- instant-release telescopic wand that extends up to 15.7 feet
- selection of attachable tools
- Model: 221795-01
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$375 $500
free shipping
Stores America via Amazon offers the Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron / Red for $377.47 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $122, although we saw it for $57 less a month ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $374.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $374.99. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 day ago
Deik 2-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum
$89 $200
free shipping
PotPot via Amazon offers the Deik 2-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $108.99. Coupon code "2JZR3ID4" cuts that to $89.37. With free shipping, that's $111 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- converts to handheld vacuum
- LED brush
- 25 minutes of runtime
- Model: MT1616
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Craftsman 16-Gallon 5HP Shop Vacuum
$50 $100
free shipping
Lowe's offers the Craftsman 16-Gallon 5HP Shop Vacuum for $49.98 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- tank drain for emptying of liquids from tank
- locking hose inlet
- positive lid latches
- Model: 9401611
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit
$99
free shipping
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Tips
- several other retailers match this price
Features
- 2-amp battery
- extension attachment
- floor nozzle
- crevice nozzle
- filter cloth vacuum filter
- Model: XLC02R1B
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum
$11 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Allydrew via Amazon offers the Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum in Pig for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Cow for a buck more.
- Two AA batteries are required but not included.
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Pyle Home Theater Audio Receiver Sound System
$78 $88
free shipping
Today only, ATHQ via Rakuten offers the Pyle Home Theater Audio Receiver Sound System for $87.99. Coupon code "ATH10P" cuts the price to $77.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth
- 2.1 channel audio amp design
- USB flash & SD memory card readers
- 3.5mm input jack
- FM radio with digital LCD display
New
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Yeti Rambler 20-oz. Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
$20 $25
free shipping
Alternative Cellutions via Rakuten offers the Yeti Rambler 20-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler in Navy for $24.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $5 today. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- double-wall vacuum insulation and a clear lid
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Home & Outdoor Items at Rakuten
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 24. Shop Now
Tips
- A maximum discount of $40 applies
- The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction (You must be signed in to use it)
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater, & Fan
$170 $388
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $209.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $169.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and $218 less than a new one. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
- Model: 310105-02
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Refurb Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater & Fan
$170 $388
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $209.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $169.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and $218 less than the best deal we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum
$230 w/ $34 in Rakuten points
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum in Yellow for $269.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $229.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $170 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll receive $34.35 in Rakuten points. Assuming you'll use the points, that's the best deal we've seen.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
- direct drive cleaning head
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- HEPA filtration
- Model: 229602-02
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Refurb Dyson Hot + Cool Fan Heater
$160 $200
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Black/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (which included $47 Rakuten points) and $290 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- ambient temperature monitoring
- tip-over cutoff
- 2 airflow modes
- noise-reduction technology
Sign In or Register