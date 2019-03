mini motorized tool

mini soft dusting brush

docking station

combination tool

crevice tool

Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Dyson V6 Animal Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum forwith. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $80.) It features a Dyson digital V6 motor and includes:Note: First-time eBay customers can use coupon code "PERFECT3" to take an extra $3 off. Coupon expires March 28.