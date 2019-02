As one of its daily deals, Best Buy via eBay offers the Dyson V6 Animal Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum in Slate Grey forwith. That's tied with our November mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $80.) It features a Dyson digital V6 motor, and includes a mini motorized tool, mini soft dusting brush, docking station, combination tool, and crevice tool. Deal ends today.