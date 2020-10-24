That's a savings of $120 off list, the best we've seen for a new one, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- washable filter
- crevice and combination tools
- charging docking station
- up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save $80 over the only other seller we found. Buy Now at Costco
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- carpet height adjustment
- direct drive cleaner head
- mini motorized tool
- adjustable suction
- 5 attachments
- edge cleaner
- HEPA filter
- Model: 257253-01
That's the best price we could find by $100 via coupon code "PASTE20". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay
- compatible with hardwood floors
- 30 minute max run time
- transforms to hand-held
- includes docking station
- Model: 274878-01
Apply coupon code "PASTE20" for a savings of $45, making it the lowest price we could find by $110. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- ergonomic, telescoping handle
- suitable for carpet and hardwood
- Model: 248392-01
That's $30 less than you'd pay at your local Bed Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
Brands include Dyson, Shark, Hoover, Bissell, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Check product pages for warranty information.
Apply coupon code "6HJVTQ47" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Roomie via Amazon.
- HEPA filter
- 120W suction power
- stainless steel cyclone filter
- Model: RMDY595
Save on uprights, carpet cleaners, and robot vacuums from brands such as iRobot, Bissell, Shark, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Use code "FAMILYSAVE" to get an extra 20% off these already discounted items (select brands are excluded).
- Plus, get $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend (it's redeemable October 5 to 18).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders over $75 bag free shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $20 and a savings of $46 off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Black/Grey Mesh.
Save up to 88% off of designer styles for women, men, and children, from a major retailer. The sale also includes many home and beauty items, and even some items for pets. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on frying pans, saucepans, skillets, woks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
There are over 1,300 items in this sale and even its best sellers are discounted by up to 70% to 80% off. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free on orders over $100.
Sign In or Register