Dyson · 1 hr ago
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Vacuum w/ free Floor Dok & Toolkit
$499 $700
free shipping

That's a total savings of up to $406 for this bundle. (Most retailers charge this price for the vacuum alone.) Buy Now at Dyson

  • Click "add to basket" and then select your choice of free Floor Dok or extra Soft Roller Head, and a Toolkit of your choice on the next page. (The is offer requires auto-registering your purchase.)
  • available in several colors (blue pictured)
  • includes 5 cleaning tools/heads (not including free toolkit items)
  • up to 60-minute run time
