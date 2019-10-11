Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's $56 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal now by $66, although most major retailers charge around $400.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $7.29 before coupon, $3.64 after. Buy Now at Amazon
That's around $4 under the price at your local Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
Thanks to the points, that's $3 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7, although most stores charge at least $40.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $2 under yesterday's mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $37.
Update: The price has increased to $29.74 after coupon. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Rakuten
It's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best price we could find today by $37. Buy Now at eBay
That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $290 off list and the lowest refurb price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
