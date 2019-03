motor located in the handle

3 speed settings & 4 heat settings

removable filter

3 magnetic attachments

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in White/Silver for $359.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" knocks that to. With, that's $34 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included about $34 in Rakuten credit) and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit. (It's the best deal now by $64, although major retailers charge $399 or more.) Deal ends March 6. This hair dryer measures air temperature 20 times every second to prevent heat damage and features: