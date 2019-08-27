Personalize your DealNews Experience
Brown Bear Tech via Rakuten offers the Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer in Iron/Fuchsia or White/Silver for $329.99. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $289.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for a new model, although we saw a refurb for $70 less last month. (It's the best deal by $10 today for a new one, but most sellers charge at least $400.) Buy Now
Love Dock via Amazon offers its Love Dock Facial & Body Laser Hair Removal Device for $139. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and apply code "622WDBVV" to cut that to $69.50. With free shipping, that's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
TYMO US via Amazon offers its TYMO 2-in-1 Hair Straightening Brush for $49.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "501YEWKC" to drop that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Leather Honey Leather Conditioner 8-oz. Bottle for $18.95. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $18. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
