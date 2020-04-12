Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
$221 $260
free shipping

That's $178 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • To get this deal, use code "REFURB10".
  • It's sold by Dyson via eBay with a 1-year Dyson warranty.
  • Available in several colors
  • Only invited, registered eBay users who see the Coupon in My eBay are eligible.
  • includes 3 magnetic attachments
  • non-slip mat and storage hanger
  • Heat Shield technology
  • 3 speed settings
  • available in several colors (Iron/Blue pictured)
  • Model: 309698-01
  • Code "REFURB10"
  • Expires 4/12/2020
