That's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Rakuten
It's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best price we could find today by $37. Buy Now at eBay
That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we've seen and $129 less than buying a similar new 614 model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $90 under what you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 under our April mention the lowest price we could find now by $47.
Update: The price has increased to $59.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Thanks to the $5.80 in Rakuten points, that's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the $4.60 in Rakuten points, that's $220 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $55 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $189.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $2 under yesterday's mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $290 off list and the lowest refurb price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's at least $89 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Crutchfield
