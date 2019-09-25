Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's $10 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $76 from another storefront. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $3 under our February mention (which included $21 in Rakuten points) and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
That's $120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now at Google Shopping
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
That's $30 under our April mention the lowest price we could find now by $47.
Update: The price has decreased to $49.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's a buck under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $11 today. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
It's $48 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Tied as the best sitewide discount we've seen at Rakuten. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find now by $42 and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $14 under our mention from last October.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That is $123 less than a refurbished model costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $290 off list and the lowest refurb price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $4 under our refurb mention from two weeks ago and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $179 under the best price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Crutchfield
