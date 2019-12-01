Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $70, and a very low price for a new Dyson fan in general. Buy Now at Google Shopping
Thanks to the $26.10 in Rakuten points, that's $32 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal today by $152.) Buy Now at Rakuten
It was a buck less last week, but still a low by $10 today. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $25.
Update: The price has dropped to $58.86. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on MacBooks, Dyson vacuums, video game consoles, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Google Shopping
Save on a selection of desktops, laptops, and tablets. Shop Now at Google Shopping
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Google Shopping
It's the best deal we could find for this model by $19 and a very low price in general for a new major-brand Windows laptop. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's $50 less than what you'd pay for the vacuum alone elsewhere. (It's also tied as the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at Dyson
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Thanks to the credit, that's a savings of $98. Buy Now at Rakuten
After factoring the Kohl's Cash, that's $75 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also a current low by $75, thanks to the credit.) Buy Now at Kohl's
