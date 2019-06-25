New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$136 $390
free shipping
Today only, Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum in White for $169.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our April refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $44.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- hygienic bin emptying
- HEPA filtration
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Refurb Dyson V6 Trigger Max Handheld Vacuum
$88
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 Trigger Max Handheld Vacuum in Blue for $109.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $87.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $37 less than what you'd pay for it new.) Buy Now
Tips
- 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- up to 20 minutes of run-time per charge
Ends Today
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
$152 $500
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers the Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum in Blue for $189.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $348 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less last week. Buy Now
Ends Today
Rakuten · 14 hrs ago
Refurb Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum
$120 $400
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers the refurbished 5-lb. Dyson V6 Motorhead Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Fuchsia for $149.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $119.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $48.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
- washable filter
- crevice and combination tools
- wall-mount charging dock
- up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
Ends Today
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Canister Vacuum Cleaner
$160 $599
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Canister Vacuum for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, and $439 less than you'd pay for the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now
Features
- wand handle with full 360° articulation
- requires no filter washing or replacement
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit
$99
free shipping
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Tips
- several other retailers match this price
Features
- 2-amp battery
- extension attachment
- floor nozzle
- crevice nozzle
- filter cloth vacuum filter
- Model: XLC02R1B
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum
$11 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Allydrew via Amazon offers the Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum in Pig for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Cow for a buck more.
- Two AA batteries are required but not included.
Amazon · 3 days ago
Black + Decker AirSwivel Upright Vacuum
$39 $70
free shipping
Amazon offers the Black + Decker AirSwivel Lightweight Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $39.99. Choose No-Rush Shipping to drop it to $39.28. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same price via its in-store pickup discount
Features
- 170° swivel steering
- 2-in-1 crevice tool
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Armor All 2.5-Gallon 2 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vac
$39 $50
free shipping
Amazon offers the Armor All 2.5-Gallon 2 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vacuum in Orange for $38.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most stores charge $43 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 6' hose and 10' cord
- reusable cloth filter and foam sleever
- auto shut-off overflow prevention and blower function
- 2-in-1 utility nozzle, crevice tool, deluxe car nozzle, blower nozzle, and detail brush
- Model: AA255
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Costway Lift-Top Coffee Table
$108 $135
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Lift Top Coffee Table for $134.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $107. 99. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Features
- Measures 41.1" x 19.4" x 19" to 24.6"
- Model: HW55643CF
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
BestOffice 1.8-Cubic Foot Safe Box with Keypad
$54 $136
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestOffice 1.8-Cubic Foot Safe Box with Keypad for $67.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $54.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater, & Fan
$170 $388
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $209.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $169.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and $218 less than a new one. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
- Model: 310105-02
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum
$180 $240
free shipping
Walmart offers the 17.6-lb. Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $60. Buy Now
Features
- lifetime washable HEPA filter
- instant-release telescopic wand that extends up to 15.7 feet
- selection of attachable tools
- Model: 221795-01
Amazon · 6 days ago
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$375 $500
free shipping
Stores America via Amazon offers the Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron / Red for $377.47 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $122, although we saw it for $57 less a month ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $374.99. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
Ends Today
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Refurb Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater & Fan
$170 $388
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $209.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $169.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and $218 less than the best deal we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
