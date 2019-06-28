New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater & Fan
$200 w/ $60 Rakuten Points $450
free shipping
Today only, Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Plus, you'll bag $59.70 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $30 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal we could find today by $50). Buy Now
Tips
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
  • layer of activated carbon granules
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetic remote control
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Fans Rakuten Dyson
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register