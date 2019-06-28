New
Today only, Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Plus, you'll bag $59.70 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $30 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal we could find today by $50). Buy Now
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater, & Fan
$170 $388
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $209.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $169.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and $218 less than a new one. Buy Now
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
- Model: 310105-02
Amazon · 1 mo ago
NewAir Evaporative Air Cooler
$95
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10
Amazon offers the NewAir Portable Evaporative Air Cooler with Fan & Humidifier for $94.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It cools up to 100 square feet and features a 7.5-hour timer and 60° oscillation.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan for $15.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- Walmart matches this price via pickup
- Measures 6" x 4" x 6"
- tilt-adjustable head
- Model: HNF0410A-BM
Amazon · 2 days ago
Holmes 20" Box Fan
$18
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Holmes 20" Box Fan in Black for $19. Clip the on-page $0.48 off coupon to cut that to $18.52. (Walmart charges the same with an in-store pickup discount). With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find for any color by a buck.
Update: The price has fallen to $18.29 before and $17.83 after coupon. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Lasko 16" Oscillating Pedestal Floor Fan
$19 $30
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Lasko 16" Oscillating Floor Fan in Black for $19.27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's about a buck under our October mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
- 32" to 47" adjustable height
- three speeds
- tilt-back head
- Model: S16500
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Apple MacBook Pro Crystalwell i7 Quad 15" Laptop
$1,500 w/ $255 Rakuten Points $1,900
free shipping
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystalwell Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop for $1,499.99. Plus, you'll get $254.83 in Rakuten Super Points and free shipping. Thanks to the points, that's tied with last month's mention, a total savings of $655, and the lowest price we've seen for a new 256GB SSD model. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-4770HQ 2.2GHz Crystalwell quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB flash storage
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- macOS High Sierra
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle
$250 w/ $35 in Rakuten Points $250
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle in Black for $229.95. Coupon code "TOYS20" cut that to $189.95. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in April.
Update: You'll now get $34.35 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
- disc brakes
- himano derailleurs and shifters
- front and rear shock absorbers
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$335 w/ $50 Rakuten points
free shipping
Today only, Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Plus, you'll bag $50.10 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $55 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet
$239 w/ $42 in Rakuten Points $300
free shipping
Gamer Candy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet for $278.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $238.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge over $300.
Update: You'll now get $41.70 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
- measures 46" x 23" x 19”
- incl. Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$375 $500
free shipping
Stores America via Amazon offers the Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron / Red for $377.47 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $122, although we saw it for $57 less a month ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $374.99. Buy Now
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
Walmart · 2 days ago
Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
$180 $255
free shipping
Walmart offers the 17.6-lb. Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $75. Buy Now
- lifetime washable HEPA filter
- instant-release telescopic wand that extends up to 15.7 feet
- selection of attachable tools
- Model: 221795-01
eBay · 6 hrs ago
Refurb Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer
$224 $400
free shipping
Dyson Outlet via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer in several colors (Iron/Fuchsia 3 pictured) for $279.99. In cart, that price drops to $223.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and $175 what you'd pay for a new one today. Buy Now
- Note: A 1-year Dyson warranty applies.
- motor located in the handle
- 3 speed settings & 4 heat settings
- removable filter
- 3 magnetic attachments
- measures air temperature 20 times every second to prevent heat damage
Kohl's · 20 hrs ago
Dyson DC50 Ball Compact Allergy HEPA Upright Vacuum
$200 w/ $40 Kohl's Cash $400
free shipping
Kohl's offers the Dyson DC50 Ball Compact Allergy HEPA Upright Vacuum for $199.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the included $40 in Kohl's cash, that's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $32.) Buy Now
- Although you'll only see $30 Kohl's Cash in cart, Kohl's rounds up when you're within $2 of the next earning threshold.
- mattress tool
- carbon fiber soft dusting brush
- combination tool
- stair tool
- Model: 209456-01
