Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater, & Fan
$170 $388
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $209.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $169.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and $218 less than a new one. Buy Now
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
  • layer of activated carbon granules
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetic remote control
  • Model: 310105-02
  • Code "HOME20"
