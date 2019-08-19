New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater, & Fan
$160
free shipping

Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $140 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere today. (It's also tied with the best outright price we've ever seen.) Buy Now

Tips
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
  • layer of activated carbon granules
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetic remote control
  • Model: 310105-02
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Fans Rakuten Dyson
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register