Dyson Deals: Up to $120 off

Get discounts on select cordless stick vacuums, air purifiers, and hair dryers, plus some of these items include a free gift valued up to $75.
- Pictured is the Dyson V7 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for $299.99 ($50 off).
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's $220 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Iron/Silver.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- tip-over cutoff
- 2 airflow modes
- noise-reduction technology
- Model: AM09
That's $199 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- direct drive cleaning head
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- HEPA filtration
- Model: 214736-01
You'd pay at least $350 for a new V10 model, and most stores charge $500 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay with a 6-month warranty.
- includes combo tool, crevice tool, mini motorhead, and soft dusting brush
- wall-mounted charging dock converts to a hand-held
- whole-machine filtration
- boost mode
- Model: 23031402
It's $100 less than you'd pay direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- In White.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- suitable for carpet and hardwood
- ergonomic, telescoping handle
- Model: 248392-01
Apply coupon code "XFN4Z8U3" for a savings of $122. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MOOSOODirect via Amazon.
- 17,000pa powerful suction
- one-click release
- 180° swivel
- washable filtration system
- Model: D601
Shop discounts on 70 exhaust and drum fans, air movers, evaporative coolers, and more. Plus, coupon code "274196" knocks an extra $20 off $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Strongway Oscillating Wall-Mount Fan for $89.99 via code "274196." It's a $40 savings.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by unit.
It's only going to get hotter and the summer hasn't even begun. You can beat the heat with a variety of air conditioners, evaporative coolers, and fans at Northern Tool. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Ironton 22" Oscillating Pedestal Fan for $104.99 ($35 off).
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and shipped by iLIVING USA via Amazon
- Weather-resistant shutters
- Variable speed
- Model: ILG8SF10V
