eBay · 1 hr ago
Dyson DP04 Pure Cool HEPA WiFi Air Purifier and Fan
$300 $450
free shipping

That's $30 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by about $49. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Features
  • Senses & reports air quality levels on LCD display
  • HEPA & activated carbon filters
  • Up to 350° oscillation
  • Night-time mode for quiet operation
  • Voice control via Alexa
  • Model: DP04
  • Published 1 hr ago
