Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum for $249.99. Coupon code "JOY4DYSON" knocks it to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under last month's mention of a refurb and and the second lowest outright price we've seen. (It's also $60 under the lowest price we could find for another refurb; most stores charge $400 for a new unit.) Buy Now