Walmart offers the 17.6-lb. Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner in Blue forwith. That's $25 under our mention from two weeks ago and best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $77.) It features a lifetime washable HEPA filter, instant-release telescopic wand that extends up to 15.7 feet, and selection of attachable tools.