Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
The Dok is a $150 value, so that's a total savings of $250 off list price. (Most stores charge $400 for the vacuum without the Dok.) Buy Now at Dyson
It's $70 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at eBay
Thanks to the points, that's a $40 drop from our December mention and within $10 of the best price we've seen. It's also $200 less than you'd pay for one in new condition. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $4 under last week's mention and $60 less than the best price we could find via another storefront. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at eBay
Get an ironing board for $19, handheld vacuums from $28, upright vacuums from $49, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
That's more than 40% off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $32.22.
Update: It' now back at $34.83. Buy Now at Cafago
Shop a variety of vacuum cleaners to serve every purpose, from brands like Shark, Bissell, Hoover, Dyson, and more. Shop Now at Target
Choose from Dyson, Bissell, Shark, iRobot, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Thanks to the points, it's $185 less than the next best price we could find for a refurbished model. Buy Now at Rakuten
Sign In or Register