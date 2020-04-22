Open Offer in New Tab
Dyson · 42 mins ago
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum + V10 Dok
$400 $500
free shipping

The Dok is a $150 value, so that's a total savings of $250 off list price. (Most stores charge $400 for the vacuum without the Dok.) Buy Now at Dyson

Features
  • Dok (stores everything that comes with the vacuum and includes 5 more tools)
  • up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
  • filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
  • transforms to a handheld vacuum
