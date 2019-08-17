Personalize your DealNews Experience

Best Buy via eBay offers the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Bagless Upright Vacuum for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month at $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum for $219.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $179.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $60. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum in Gray for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $34, although we saw it for $20 less in May. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner in Blue for $61 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bissell PowerForce Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $39.96 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sweager via Amazon offers its Sweager Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $35.99. Coupon code "YSUKHEPM" drops the price to $21.59. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $14 less in our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
