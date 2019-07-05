New
Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Bagless Upright Vacuum for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 0.6-gallon dust cup
- includes several attachments
- 35-foot cord
Details
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$116 $300
free shipping
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum for $144.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $115.99. With free shipping, that's $184 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Features
- motorized cleaner head
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$370 $500
free shipping
Stores America via Amazon offers the Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron / Red for $369.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $129. Buy Now
Tips
- This item is currently out of stock but can be ordered now for fulfillment on July 22 when it is expected to return.
Features
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$375 $500
free shipping
Stores America via Amazon offers the Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron / Red for $377.47 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $122, although we saw it for $57 less a month ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $374.99. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
$180 $255
free shipping
Walmart offers the 17.6-lb. Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $75. Buy Now
Features
- lifetime washable HEPA filter
- instant-release telescopic wand that extends up to 15.7 feet
- selection of attachable tools
- Model: 221795-01
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit
$99
free shipping
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Tips
- several other retailers match this price
Features
- 2-amp battery
- extension attachment
- floor nozzle
- crevice nozzle
- filter cloth vacuum filter
- Model: XLC02R1B
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum
$11 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Allydrew via Amazon offers the Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum in Pig for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Cow for a buck more.
- Two AA batteries are required but not included.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Black + Decker AirSwivel Upright Vacuum
$39 $70
free shipping
Amazon offers the Black + Decker AirSwivel Lightweight Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $39.99. Choose No-Rush Shipping to drop it to $39.28. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same price via its in-store pickup discount
Features
- 170° swivel steering
- 2-in-1 crevice tool
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Armor All 2.5-Gallon 2 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vac
$39 $50
free shipping
Amazon offers the Armor All 2.5-Gallon 2 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vacuum in Orange for $38.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most stores charge $43 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 6' hose and 10' cord
- reusable cloth filter and foam sleever
- auto shut-off overflow prevention and blower function
- 2-in-1 utility nozzle, crevice tool, deluxe car nozzle, blower nozzle, and detail brush
- Model: AA255
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 5 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
from $187 $850
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $183.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101.
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 1 mo ago
Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone
$6
free shipping
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and around a buck less than what you'd pay elsewhere for such a case, but this is also the best selection we can find, with 12 model cases available. Buy Now
Features
- Available for a wide range of iPhone models, from iPhone 6 to iPhone XS Max
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater & Fan
$160 $450
free shipping
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's $40 under our mention from a week ago, $310 less than what you'd pay for it new, and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Dyson Hot + Cool Fan Heater
$160 $200
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Iron/Blue for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $280 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- ambient temperature monitoring
- tip-over cutoff
- two airflow modes
- noise-reduction technology
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
$230 $270
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum in Yellow for $269.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $229.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen for a this model in any condition. (It's the best deal now by $170.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
- direct drive cleaning head
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- HEPA filtration
- Model: 214730-02
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
Refurbished Dyson V7 Animal HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$160
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson SV11 V7 Animal HEPA Cordless Vacuum in Iron for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, the lowest price we could find by $55, although we saw this for $24 less in April. (That was, however, by far the best deal we've seen.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty is included
Features
- It can transition from a stick vac to a handheld vac
