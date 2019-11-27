Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Thanks to the $26.10 in Rakuten points, that's $32 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal today by $152.) Buy Now at Rakuten
It was a buck less last week, but still a low by $10 today. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $25.
Update: The price has dropped to $58.86. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $14 less than last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $21. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $50 less than what you'd pay for the vacuum alone elsewhere. (It's also tied as the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at Dyson
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $100 today. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's the best price we could find by $9 and within $3 of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
