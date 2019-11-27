Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's $35 under our August refurb mention and the lowest price we could find for a new one now by $55. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $50 less than what you'd pay for the vacuum alone elsewhere. (It's also tied as the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at Dyson
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Thanks to the credit, that's a savings of $98. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen for this vacuum in any condition and the lowest price now by $24. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on a range of models. Shop Now at eBay
That's $94 off and far less than you could expect to pay for a stick vacuum from a premium brand like Dyson. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $41 under our March mention and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $21. Buy Now at Rakuten
After factoring the Kohl's Cash, that's $75 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also a current low by $75, thanks to the credit.) Buy Now at Kohl's
That's the best price we could find by $9 and within $3 of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $70, and a very low price for a new Dyson fan in general. Buy Now at Google Shopping
