eBay · 1 hr ago
Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin HEPA Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$190 $300
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $110. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay
Features
  • includes a combination tool and stair tool
  • whole machine HEPA filtration
  • Model: 214895-02
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
