Macy's offers the Dyson Ball Allergy Extra Upright Vacuum for $219.99 with free shipping. That's $210 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was briefly $20 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $181.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $145.59. With free shipping, that's $6 below last month's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for the V7 Motorhead in any condition. (It's $104 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum in White for $139.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $111.99. With free shipping, that's $24 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $68.) Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum in Yellow for $259.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $219.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from a month ago, and the lowest outright price we've seen for a this model in any condition. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $20.) Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 Trigger Max Handheld Vacuum for $119.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $95.99. With free shipping, that's $69 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, although we saw it for $8 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka EasyClean Lightweight Handheld Vacuum Cleaner in Yellow for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Allydrew via Amazon offers the Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum in Pig for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (If you're stocking up, orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Dyson via Newegg offers the refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Iron/Blue for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our refurb mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's $279 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $20. (It's also tied with the best outright price we've ever seen.) Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V7 Animal+ HEPA Cordless Vacuum in Iron for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $83. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum in Gray for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $34, although we saw it for $20 less in May. Buy Now
