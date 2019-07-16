Macy's offers the Dyson Ball Allergy Extra Upright Vacuum for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $230 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- whole-machine filtration with lifetime washable filter
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- instant-release wand & long-reach hose
- combination tool, stair tool, carbon fiber soft dusting brush, mattress tool, and reach-under tool
Expires 7/16/2019
Amazon offers the Dyson Tangle Free Turbine for $39.68 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $29.
Update: The price has dropped to $36.58. Buy Now
- compatible with all Dyson upright and canister vacuums from DC23 onward (except DC24 and cordless models)
- elliptical counter-rotating heads with integrated brushes
- articulating base plate
Walmart offers the 17.6-lb. Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $154 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find, by $67 although it was briefly $24 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
- lifetime washable HEPA filter
- instant-release telescopic wand that extends up to 15.7 feet
- selection of attachable tools
- Model: 221795-01
Stores America via Amazon offers the Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron / Red for $369.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $129. Buy Now
- This item is currently out of stock but can be ordered now for fulfillment on July 22 when it is expected to return.
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum for $249.99. Coupon code "JOY4DYSON" knocks it to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under last month's mention of a refurb and and the second lowest outright price we've seen. (It's also $60 under the lowest price we could find for another refurb; most stores charge $400 for a new unit.) Buy Now
- direct drive cleaning head
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- HEPA filtration
- Model: 229602-02
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon takes up to $250 off a selection of Dyson vacuums and purifiers. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba 891 App-Controlled Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's a low today by $200.) Buy Now
- 3-stage cleaning system
- tangle-free brushes
- compatibility with iOS or Android devices, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant
Dyson via eBay takes an extra 20% off a selection of household appliances via coupon code "JOY4DYSON". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. $100 maximum discount.
- Max two redemptions per user.
Amazon offers the Bissell Steam Shot Hard Surface Cleaner in Light Green for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- high-pressure, chemical-free steam cleaner
- 1000-watt power rating
- 20-foot cord
- includes accessory nozzle, extension hose, flat scraping tool, grout brush, fabric steamer, window squeegee, angle concentrator, and detail brush
- Model: 39N7A / 39N71
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Dyson Air Mulitplier AM06 Table Fan in several colors (White/Silver pictured) for $189.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $110. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- programmable sleep timer
- 10 airflow settings
Dyson Outlet via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer in several colors (Iron/Fuchsia 3 pictured) for $274.99. Coupon code "JOY4DYSON" cuts that to $219.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our June mention of a refurb and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $179 what you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now
- Note: A 1-year Dyson warranty applies.
- motor located in the handle
- 3 speed settings & 4 heat settings
- removable filter
- 3 magnetic attachments
- measures air temperature 20 times every second to prevent heat damage
- Model: HD01
Update: The price has dropped to $374.99. Buy Now
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
As a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum in Blue for $349.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $249. Buy Now
- HEPA filter
- tangle-free Turbine tool
- stair tool
- combination tool
- 35-foot cord
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- Model: 246818-01
