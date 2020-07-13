New
QVC · 53 mins ago
$200 $349
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $135. Buy Now at QVC
Features
- HEPA filter
- remote control
- 170-degree oscillation
- LCD display shows airflow level and filter life
Details
Comments
-
Published 53 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Newegg · 5 hrs ago
Refurb Oreck Airvantage Plus HEPA Air Purifier
$40 $350
free shipping
That's $10 under our February mention, $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best deal we've seen on this item in any condition. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 3 stages of filtration
- HEPA media filter traps 99.97% of particles down to .03 microns
- silent technology & remote control
- Model: WK10050RM
Google Shopping · 3 wks ago
Costway Mini Ionic Whisper Home Air Purifier 2-Pack
$57 $88
free shipping
It's $31 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping
Tips
- Sold by Costway via Google Shopping.
- Available in Silver.
Features
- 2 speeds
- Whisper and Turbo modes
- twist control button
- covers up to 300 square feet
Amazon · 5 days ago
Airfree Iris 3000 Filterless Air Purifier
$199 $299
free shipping
That's a low by $10, while most stores charge $299. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- It superheats the air to purportedly kill microorganisms
- It cools the air before releasing it
Amazon · 4 days ago
Levoit Air Purifier
$170 $200
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in White.
Features
- H13 grade True HEPA filter
- for rooms as large as 1,076-sq. ft.
- auto mode
- LED display
- timer
- Model: LV-H133
Sign In or Register