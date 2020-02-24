Open Offer in New Tab
Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler
$450 $550
free shipping

That's tied with last week's mention of a refurb (this one is new), by far the best price we've seen for a new one, and a low by $65 today. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via Google
  • Use coupon code "UKMHJX" to drop the price
Features
  • Coanda air styling
  • comes with storage case
  • attachments include two 1.6" Airwrap barrels, two 1.2" Airwrap barrels, pre-styling dryer, firm smoothing brush, soft smoothing brush, and round volumizing brush
  • Code "UKMHJX"
  • Expires 2/24/2020
