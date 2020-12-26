Save up to $100 on a selection of well reviewed vacuums, hair dryers, and more. Plus, the vacuums include a free tool or tool kit (a $35 minimum value). Shop Now at Dyson
- Pictured is the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum for $599.99 ($100 off).
Published 53 min ago
It's $150 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery
- whole-machine filtration purports to trap 99.9% of particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.
- Model: 79531083
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to put it at least $78 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty is included.
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
- dimmable LED display
- 10 air flow settings
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetized remote control
- Model: 304639-01
That's a savings of $54 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi enabled
- safe touch grill
- ETL safety certified
- Model: HS-1500-PHX-WIFI
That's $111 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Packaging may be damaged.
- Sold by Holley Performance via eBay.
- No warranty information is available.
- built-in carry handle
- measures 19.5" x 17.5" x 8.6"
- 12-Amp power outlet
- Model: 33230G
Use coupon code "271099" for the best deal we could find by $70. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $18 shipping fee.
- 75,000 to 125,000 BTUs
- heats up to 3,000 square feet
- 10-ft. hose and regulator included
- requires 40 lb. propane tank (sold separately)
- Model: MH125FAV
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Heats 1,200 square feet
- Adjustable thermostat
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this for $161 less than a new model costs at Sephora. Buy Now at eBay
- In Iron/ Fuschia.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 12-month Dyson warranty applies.
- includes a diffuser, smoothing nozzle, and styling concentrator
- 3 speed settings
