Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in White/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $159.99. Plus, you'll bag $23.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $24 under our May mention and the second-lowest price we've seen for this item in any condition. (It's also $313 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now

  • You must be signed in to get the points.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • Ambient temperature monitoring
  • Tip-over cutoff
  • 2 airflow modes
  • Noise-reduction technology
  • Expires 8/16/2019
