Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater
$144 $160
free shipping

That's within $5 of our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit today by $56. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten.
  • A 6-month Dyson official warranty applies.
  • Apply coupon code "DSN10" to get this discount.
  • available in Iron/Red
  • ambient temperature monitoring
  • tip-over cutoff
  • 2 airflow modes
  • noise-reduction technology
  • Model: 302198-01
  • Code "DSN10"
  • Expires 3/5/2020
