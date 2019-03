Dyson via Rakuten offers the Dyson AM08 Bladeless Pedestal Fan in White for $234.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" knocks it to. With, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $100 today. It draws in surrounding air to project high-velocity airflow and features a sleep timer, remote control, oscillation control, and touch tilt. Deal ends March 19.Note: This code can only be used once per account.