New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Dyson AM08 Bladeless Pedestal Fan
$176 $400
free shipping

That's $11 under our expired mention from five days ago, a low by $171, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay
Features
  • draws in surrounding air to project high-velocity airflow
  • sleep timer
  • remote control
  • oscillation control
  • touch tilt
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBO20"
  • Expires 11/11/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Fans eBay Dyson
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register