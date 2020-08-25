Steam · 23 mins ago
$14 $40
Most stores charge $40 for this parkour-infused zombie action game. Buy Now at Steam
Tips
- You can get the Enchanced Edition, which includes its popular The Following expansion pack, for $17.99.
Features
- Over 50 awards and nominations
Details
Expires 8/25/2020
Related Offers
Ends Today
Fanatical · 7 hrs ago
Torchlight I & II for PC / Mac / Linux (Steam)
$3 $35
That's a huge $32 less than you'd pay anywhere else for these popular dungeon-crawlers. Buy Now at Fanatical
Features
- PC Gamer called Torchlight II "a charming, sunshine-bright indie action-RPG with an old-school disregard for your time", and gave it 88/100
Steam · 1 wk ago
Freebird Games Publisher Sale at Steam
up to 75% off
Freebird Games has just announced the second sequel to their beloved hit indie game To The Moon (apparently titled Impostor Factory), and in celebration, their previous titles are currently discounted up to 75% off. Grab your box of tissues and prepare yourself for these emotional rollercoasters; discounts are listed below. Shop Now at Steam
Tips
- The Mirror Lied for free.
- To The Moon for $2.49 (a low by $6).
- Finding Paradise for $3.39 (a current low by $7 and also a historical low for this title).
- A Bird Story for $1.19 (a low by $2).
Features
- pixel art, story-driven, adventure RPG games
