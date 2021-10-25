Aosom · 1 hr ago
$39 $43
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS10" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Aosom
Tips
- In Grey at this price.
Features
- 2 pegboards
- 2 shelves
- 50 hooks
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Keter 5-Drawer Rolling Tool Chest
$85 $170
free shipping
Most third-party eBay sellers charge over $100. (It's also the lowest price we've seen.) Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- weather-resistant polypropylene construction
- measures 23.5" H x 22.1" W x 11.3" D
- central locking system
- 16 removable bins
- caster wheels
- Model: 240762
Amazon · 6 days ago
Wallmaster 12-Piece Adjustable Tool Storage Rack
$72 $80
free shipping
Third-party eBay sellers charge at least $52 more. Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Wallmaster via Amazon.
Features
- nine hooks, two rails, and one shelf
- adjustable configuration
- measures 48" x 4"
Amazon · 1 wk ago
CLC 75-Pocket Tool Backpack
$84 $150
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 6 zippered compartments & 75 pockets, sleeves, and loops
- adjustable padded shoulder straps & padded handles
- 7" x 5.5" plastic organizer tray
- durable ballistic polyester fabric
- Model: 1132
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt TSTAK VI Deep Tool Box
$25 $34
free shipping w/ Prime
That is $9 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Usually ships within 8- to 13-days.
Features
- measures 17.3" x 11.9" x 13"
- weight capacity of 44 lbs.
- removable interior tray
- Model: DWST17806
Sign In or Register