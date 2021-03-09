As a rewards member, you can earn up to $34 back in bonus rewards on select 12-Pack Duracell batteries. That's like getting free batteries. Rewards certificates are issued monthly for use on future purchases. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Limit of 2 items per member.
- Not a rewards member? It's free to join.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
Save 51% off the list price. Buy Now at Enegitech
- 750mAh
- PTC protection
- Model: RCR123A
Save $5 when you apply coupon code "401XGX8J". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold Meihe Store via Amazon.
- 600mAh 1.2V
- designed specifically for outdoor solar lights
- anti-leaking
- recyclable
Checkout via Subscribe & Save to knock a buck off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10-year leak-free shelf life
- Model: ALK AAA36FFP-U AMZ
Several local stores essentially tie this price, but you'd have to pick it up in the store or pay more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- holds 78 AAs, 64 AAAs, 8 9-Volts, 10 Cs, 12 coin cells, and 8 Ds (180 total)
- includes tester
- Model: BADA-MC4
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Shop discounted crayons, pens, binders, paper, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Crayola Crayons Assorted Colors 24-Pack for $1.25 ($1 off).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee, or get free next day shipping on orders of $60 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- For in-store pickup only. (Availability may vary by location.)
