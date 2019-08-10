- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Ending today, Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Duracell Coppertop Alkaline AA Batteries 16-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "OFD2A" cuts that to $8.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics AAA Batteries 36-Pack for $7.74. Checkout with Subscribe & Save to cut it to $7.35. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $2.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the ACDelco AA Super Alkaline Batteries 40-Pack for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Auto-Tech via Amazon offers the Ainope Dual USB Car Charger in Black for $11.99. Coupon code "UP9ZCGFC" to drop the price to $6.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in July. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the AmazonBasics D Cell 1.5-volt Everyday Alkaline Batteries 24-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Tsugi Netfit Training Shoes in Black/Orange for $31.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $25.56. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last October and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for any color today by $14.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the U.S. Army Men's Full-Zip Hoodie in Black for $8.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $7.19. With free shipping, that's $4 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $17.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
