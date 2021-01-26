As a rewards member, you can earn up to $25.69 back in bonus rewards on select multipack Duracell batteries. That's like getting free batteries. Rewards certificates are issued monthly for use on future purchases. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Limit 2 per member.
- Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
Expires 1/30/2021
Published 49 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save $4 via coupon code "47OXLIEI". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold Meihe Store via Amazon.
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- 10-year shelf life
- Model: 824-36PPF
Several local stores essentially tie this price, but you'd have to pick it up in the store or pay more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- holds 78 AAs, 64 AAAs, 8 9-Volts, 10 Cs, 12 coin cells, and 8 Ds (180 total)
- includes tester
- Model: BADA-MC4
It's a savings of $10 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- charges in 4 to 8 hours
- Model: DURCEF14
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
It's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Charcoal.
- built-in wireless charger
- hutch includes 2 closed storage areas & an open shelf
- Model: JIX-OF-2084
That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
