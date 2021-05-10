Duracell Coppertop AA or AAA Battery 16- or 24-Pack at Office Depot and OfficeMax: 100% back in rewards for members
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Duracell Coppertop AA or AAA Battery 16- or 24-Pack at Office Depot and OfficeMax
100% back in rewards for members
free shipping w/ $35

As a rewards member, you can earn up to $25.69 back in bonus rewards on select multipack Duracell batteries. That's like getting free batteries. Rewards certificates are issued monthly for use on future purchases. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

  • Limit 2 per member.
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge.
  • This offer is valid for Rewards members only. Not a member? (It's free to join).
