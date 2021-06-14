Duracell 600-Lumen Worklight 3-Pack for $10 for members

That's at least $3 less than the best price elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- up to 30 hours of light
Apply coupon code "RITZHL89" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yuhongda via Amazon.
- 396 LEDs
- dusk to dawn
- motion sensor
- remote control
- IPX65 waterproof rating
That's $8 under our previous mention, the best it's ever been on Amazon and a low by $12 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- requires 4 "D" batteries
- up to 1,000 lumens
- 3 light modes
Apply coupon code "FLY3XXPT" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by WeekWin via Amazon.
- warm yellow and color changing modes
- up to 16 working hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
- Model: 46UI46JET
Apply coupon code "IDVY4KDT" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yomisga-US via Amazon.
- adjustable
- IP65 waterproof
- 3 working modes
- built- in 2,400-mAh lithium rechargeable battery
- Model: 003
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
That's the lowest price we could find by $299. Buy Now at Costco
- 196cc four-stroke single cylinder engine
- automatic transmission w/ dry clutch chain drive
- faux gas tank for closed storage
- carbureted and air-cooled
- supports up to 200 lbs
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Costco
- up to 550MB/s transfer speeds
- water- and dust-resistant
- includes a
- Model: SDSSDE60-1T00-AC
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get it for a buck less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- Resealable package
