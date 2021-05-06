Dunkin' Donuts Medium Hot or Iced Coffee: free for healthcare workers

Today only in honor of National Nurses Day, show your healthcare worker ID and get a free medium hot or iced coffee. Shop Now
Double up on your favorites for $1 - buy one Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and get a second for a buck. Buy Now
- In France, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese was actually called "le Royal Cheese".
You can get one free doughnut per day just by showing your vaccination card. FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
- Anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine, qualifies for the deal.
- You can also get one medium coffee and an Original Glazed doughnut for free, no purchase necessary, every Monday, from March 29 through May 24.
Every Saturday and Sunday from March 27th through May 23rd, get a $1 Be Sweet Dozen with the purchase of any dozen. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
Two days ago, SpaceX's Crew Dragon splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, returning three American NASA astronauts and one Japanese JAXA astronaut back to Earth after a successful mission on the International Space Station. If - like us - you're a bit star-struck (see what we did there?) by these intrepid explorers, why not write to them to express that admiration and maybe get a little something in return? Requests for astronaut autographs can be submitted in one of the two following ways:
Mail a letter to:
NASA Johnson Space Center
CB/Astronaut Office
Houston, TX 77058
Send a fax to:
(281) 244 - 8863 Shop Now
- No fax machine available? You can send the Astronaut Office a fax via email at 2812448863@rcfax.com.
- Need more astronaut talk in your life? The four most recently-returning astronauts will be holding a press conference on May 6, 2021, at 3:45 pm ET to discuss their mission in greater detail!
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
If you've got a Nikon camera and want to take a photograph, you can edit it with this new software directly from Nikon. Shop Now
