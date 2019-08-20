Personalize your DealNews Experience
Virtual Exchanges via Rakuten offers the Dunham Men's Revsly Boat Shoes in Taupe Nubuck for $31.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $25.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
adidas offers it's adidas Men's Gamecourt Tennis Shoes in several colors (White/Silver pictured) for $33. Coupon code "AUGUST20" drops it to $26.40. With free shipping, that's lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Cole Haan Men's Nantucket Loafers in several colors (Gray Canvas/Blue Leather pictured) from $28.22 with free shipping. That's up to $32 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Cole Haan takes an extra 40% off select men's and women's shoes, coats, bags, and accessories via coupon code "EXTRA40" during its End of Summer Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $42. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $33.60. With free shipping, that's $91 off list, $6.72 per shirt, and the lowest price we could find. (We last saw it for $4 more two weeks ago but with $9 in Rakuten credit.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Onyx/Red pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from over a week ago as $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
